Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Samajwadi Party leaders stated the party will raise public issues, including the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which they termed a matter of national concern and a shameful act.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that he is not aware of any decision of SP MPs to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. "There is a meeting of our MPs at 9:30 am. Till now, I don't know what the decision of the Parliamentary Party will be," Yadav said.

SP to Raise Public Issues, Ram Temple Donation Scam

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Uttam Patel said the party would raise ongoing public issues in the Lok Sabha during the session. Speaking to ANI, Patel also reacted to the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling it a matter of national concern. "The Samajwadi Party will raise the ongoing public issues in the Lok Sabha during the Parliament session. On the Ram Temple donation embezzlement, this is a national concern. People are stealing at temples, which is a very shameful thing," he said.

Congress Seeks Probe into 'Massive Financial Fraud'

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanding an independent probe into the matter under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

In his notice, Venugopal alleged that there were "shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations" at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and urged the House to suspend regular business to discuss the issue. "There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off," the notice read.

Heated Monsoon Session Expected

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today at 11 am and is scheduled to continue till August 13. The session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over several issues, including the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Lok Sabha Day 1 Agenda

The Lok Sabha's agenda for the opening day includes obituary references, Question Hour, laying of papers, ministerial statements, and the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. (ANI)