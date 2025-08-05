As monsoon rains lash several parts of the country, the water level of the Ganga River is on the rise, causing a flood-like situation near the ghats in several cities, including Varanasi Namo Ghat.

Meanwhile, all schools in Varanasi, across all boards and up to Class 12, will remain closed on August 5 and 6 due to the ongoing flood-like situation in the city, the District School Superintendent said on Monday.

In an official statement, the Superintendent said, “In view of the rain and flood situation in Varanasi district, in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Varanasi, all the schools of all boards (Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE Board, ICSE Board and Sanskrit Board) running from pre-primary to class 12 in Varanasi district will remain closed on August 5 and 6. Therefore, the Headmasters / Principals of all the schools are directed to ensure strict compliance with the said order.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday visited the flood-affected areas at Varanasi.

Speaking to the reporters, Khanna said, "I have inspected the flood-affected areas. I also spoke to the people. The people expressed contentment that the relief material was received in an adequate amount. It is a natural disaster, and everybody should cooperate."

Earlier, several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded on Monday following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga. The water level of the river has been continuously rising since Saturday. In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned.

Several Varanasi residents were seen wading through knee-deep water. Waterlogging caused traffic snarls in the city.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock Of Flood Crisis

Taking stock of the flood crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families. He instructed senior officials, including DMs, SPs, and CMOs, to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring, said a release on Saturday.

The chief minister has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh during 3rd-6th August. The CM also called for immediate action against rumours or misinformation to maintain public confidence and ensure a robust communication system during the crisis.