The southwest monsoon has fully covered Himachal Pradesh and will remain active for nearly 45 days. The IMD has forecast intermittent heavy rainfall and issued Orange Alerts for several districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

Monsoon Forecast and District-wise Alerts

The southwest monsoon has now covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh and is expected to remain active over the coming weeks, with intermittent spells of heavy rainfall likely across several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, said the monsoon fully covered the state on July 1 after a gradual advancement over the past few days. "The monsoon has now covered the entire state as of July 1. During the last two to three days, rainfall activity has remained widespread across all districts, with heavy rainfall particularly reported from Chamba and Kangra districts," Katiyar said.

He further stated that the monsoon is expected to remain active over the state for nearly the next 45 days, although rainfall activity may witness a brief weakening on July 4 before intensifying again thereafter. He also informed that, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast, Orange Alerts have been issued for several districts across the state.

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Katiyar said Kangra district is likely to witness continuous spells of heavy rainfall over the next four to five days. Similar weather conditions are expected in Kullu and Mandi districts between July 3 and July 6, while Shimla is also likely to receive significant rainfall over the next five days.

He added that Solan district is expected to receive widespread rainfall around July 6, while Sirmaur district is likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next five days. Bilaspur and Hamirpur are also expected to receive good rainfall between July 5 and July 8.

Orange Alert Details

"Orange Alerts have been issued for Kangra district on July 2, 3 and 5. Orange Alerts have also been issued for Kullu and Mandi on July 6, Shimla on July 5 and 6, and Sirmaur on July 5 and 6," he said.

Warnings and Advisories

Although no flash flood warning has been issued at present, Katiyar cautioned that districts placed under Orange Alert face an increased risk of landslides, mudslides and localised flash floods due to intense rainfall activity.

"As rainfall continues across the state over the coming week, water levels and flow in rivers and streams will continue to rise. We have advised people to stay away from rivers and seasonal nullahs during and after rainfall," he said.

He further warned that heavy rainfall could damage horticultural crops in certain areas, while slippery roads, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions are likely in hilly terrain.

"We appeal to people to strictly follow advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department as well as instructions issued by the state government and district administrations so that loss of life and property can be minimised," he added.

IMD Coordination and Information Dissemination

Katiyar said the IMD is maintaining continuous coordination with the Himachal Pradesh government and other stakeholders to ensure timely dissemination of weather alerts.

"All weather alerts issued by the IMD are being shared with the state government and concerned agencies promptly. Our nowcast services are updated every three hours, and we are also disseminating weather information through the media to ensure timely public awareness," he said.

Rainfall Trends and July Outlook

Referring to rainfall trends, Katiyar said the monsoon arrived slightly late this year, with the state coming fully under its influence only on July 1. He said Himachal Pradesh normally receives around 101 mm of rainfall during June, but this year rainfall remained about 35 per cent below normal during the month. However, rainfall activity has increased significantly since the onset of the monsoon.

Sharing the monthly outlook, Katiyar said rainfall during the first week of July is expected to remain near normal across the state.

Detailed July Forecast

"The second week of July, from July 9 to July 16, is expected to be the most active monsoon period, with widespread rainfall likely across almost all districts. During the third week, between July 16 and July 23, monsoon activity is expected to remain particularly strong over Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur, while rainfall in other districts is likely to remain near normal. During the last week of July, monsoon activity is expected to weaken somewhat," he said.

Katiyar added that persistent rainfall has led to a noticeable dip in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh. "Temperatures have fallen by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius across most districts over the past two to three days, and no significant change in temperatures is expected over the coming days," he said.

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