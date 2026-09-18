For nearly five years, a monkey has been making consistent daily visit to a lawyer’s chamber at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh and wait for his share of roti.

For nearly five years, a monkey has been making consistent daily visit to a lawyer’s chamber at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh and wait for his share of roti. The monkey has formed a close bond with advocate Mahesh Yadav, who has been feeding it bread during its regular visits.

Yadav, who has been practising law at the Ghaziabad District Court for around 30 years, is now familiar with the monkey’s arrival. Whenever he is seated in his chamber, the animal walks in, climbs onto his table and waits for its meal.

Scroll to load tweet…

At times, the monkey searches through the lawyer’s pockets for bread. On other days, it simply sits in front of Yadav, patiently waiting to be fed.

The lawyer makes sure to keep a loaf of bread aside for his furry visitor every day. The moment the monkey spots or finds the bread, it takes its meal and leaves the chamber.

The heartwarming ritual has continued for almost five years. Yadav has also developed an affectionate gesture of his own, gently stroking the monkey’s head and feeding it whenever it turns up at his chamber.

The monkey even appears to know Yadav’s schedule. Even when the lawyer is absent from court, the animal is often spotted lingering around his chamber. It returns the following day when Yadav is back.