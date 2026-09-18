Two accused, Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh, arrested in the Gurugram hit-and-run case involving biker Sia, will be produced in court. Police added an 'attempt to murder' charge after a viral video showed the car intentionally hitting her bike.

Accused in Court as Police Custody Ends

The two accused arrested in connection with the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case involving woman biker Sia will be produced before the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal on Friday as their two-day police custody ends today.

Accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh were taken into police custody from the Gurugram district court after being produced before Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal. Kalyan Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan, while Lovneesh, who was allegedly present in the car with Bainsla at the time of the incident, was arrested from Palwal in Haryana.

Police Investigation and Arrests

The court proceedings come days after a video of the incident on Golf Course Road went viral on social media, showing a collision involving Sia's two-wheeler and a car allegedly driven by Bainsla. The video led Gurugram Police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and launch an investigation.

According to Gurugram Police, its Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed the viral video on September 14, following which a suo motu case was registered. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Gurugram Sandeep Kumar said police identified the accused from the glimpse visible in the video and launched a search operation.

"As soon as the video came to the knowledge of the Police, we took suo motu cognisance and filed an FIR. On the basis of the glimpse of the accused in the video, a search was launched, and it was found that he is from Palwal. Three teams of the Police were formed, and all three teams worked overnight. He has been arrested from Dausa now. There was another person with him who was present with him at the time of the incident. His role is being examined," DCP East Gurugram told ANI.

Police said Bainsla had fled the spot after the incident, abandoned the car somewhere near Sohna Road and travelled towards Rajasthan. He had also switched off his phone, according to officials.

'Attempt to Murder' Charge Added

Gurugram Sector-56 SHO Manoj Kumar said the police added relevant sections, including a "charge of attempt to murder" in the case after analysing CCTV footage and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We have immediately registered a case, keeping the woman's dignity in mind, and have come here to record the statement. We have added Sections 78, 79, and 109 of the BNS, as well as the charge of attempt to murder, to this case," SHO Manoj Kumar said.

Police said Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to attempt to murder, was added after a detailed analysis of CCTV footage. Gurugram Police also said strict action would be taken against those violating the law.

"Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused," police said.

'I Was Chased, Harassed, and Intentionally Hit': Biker Sia

The arrests came after Sia and her family alleged that the incident was not an accident and claimed that she had been chased and harassed before the collision.

Sia said the incident was recorded on her video and that she had told the Magistrate about what she personally faced. "Whatever happened to me on Sunday morning was recorded on my video. I have told the Magistrate what I faced personally. I was chased, harassed, and intentionally hit; I could have died. I have given my statement. I have requested the strictest action in this case. MLC has been done. For a few injuries, MRI tests and X-rays have to be done tomorrow," she told reporters.

On the arrest of Bainsla and Lovneesh, Sia said, "Adding charges is not enough. I have given the statement today. Arrest is not satisfying until strict action is taken against them. If someone bails them out after 3 days, there will be no action. Two more people were in the car. They, too, should be arrested. They should be punished."

She further alleged that the car chased her before hitting her bike. "They intentionally chased me. Whatever speed I was maintaining, they were driving much faster, trying to close the gap and get right next to me. How can you just say it was a mistake? The video clearly shows you swerving from the first lane into the third lane, ramming into me, and then fleeing," Sia said.

Family Calls it 'Attempt to Murder'

Sia's father also described the incident as an attempt to murder and thanked police for arresting the accused. "It is not an accident crime; it is an attempt to murder," Sia's father told reporters.

He further added, "Good that the police have registered an FIR, but it has not come to my knowledge. I heard that the police arrested him in Rajasthan. The police have done a good job and invoked sections 307 and 554, which should have been done earlier. I wish that no woman in this country were to go through such an accident. People should change their mentality. We went to Gurugram and met SHO Manoj Kumar, who said an arrest would happen, and now it has happened. This is not an accidental crime. It is an attempt to commit murder. I thank all the authorities."

Sia's advocate Abhishek said the case was registered under attempted murder provisions based on the manner in which the vehicle hit her, and the accused allegedly fled the spot. "The charges that have been filed are for attempted murder. As is evident from the video, this is not a hit-and-run case; it is an attempt to murder case. Of course, one cannot comment conclusively on the specific intent of the accused at this stage. That is something the investigation will establish. However, the manner in which the victim was struck and the accused then fled the scene raises serious questions and, on that basis, the case has been registered as attempted murder rather than merely a hit-and-run incident," he told reporters.

Official and Political Reactions

The Haryana State Women Commission also took cognisance of the incident. Commission Chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said officials spoke to the SHO of Sector 55-56 Police Station and ACP Amit Bhatia and also spoke to Sia.

"The Commission took immediate cognisance of the matter. We spoke to the SHO of Sector 55-56 Police Station and later to ACP Amit Bhatia. By then, details of the incident had emerged. The video clearly showed a young man stalking the girl... I also spoke to her personally, and she informed me that the accused had been stalking and harassing her for some time... This is a serious hit-and-run case on Golf Course Road. We have taken the matter very seriously, and the police have initiated action. The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder). The accused, identified as Kalyan Baisla from Palwal, has been apprehended and arrested," she said.

The incident also drew political reactions, with Congress leader Harish Rawat calling for strict legal action. "Given the manner in which the woman's vehicle was rammed, the accused should face charges under stringent legal provisions. An example must be set. How can someone ram a vehicle into a woman's vehicle when she is simply driving along? They rammed into her, and thankfully, she survived. However, it is a deeply concerning matter," Rawat told ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj also condemned the incident and said it reflected a mindset against women riders. "The incident involving the female biker in Gurgaon, whether one calls it mere misconduct or a criminal act, reflects a certain societal mindset. It reveals a sadistic attitude and an underlying resentment towards women riding motorcycles -- a resentment so intense that it drives someone to attempt murder," he said.

Congress MP Kumari Selja also criticised the Haryana government over women's safety and law and order. "This is shameful. On the one hand, they claim that girls are no less capable than boys... yet who is there to ensure their safety? The local administration and government have failed. Crime in Haryana is escalating to such an extent that people brazenly open fire and flee... whether it is a small town or a major city like Gurugram, crime is rising day by day, and ordinary citizens are not safe. The girl showed courage by recording and posting the video; perhaps she lacked faith in the authorities; otherwise, a complaint would have been filed earlier. Where were the police? The incident occurred on a very busy road, yet no police presence was visible anywhere nearby," she told ANI.

Victim Undergoes Medical Tests

Meanwhile, Sia underwent medical examinations to assess injuries sustained in the incident. Speaking to ANI, she said she underwent an ECG and X-rays due to severe pain.

"I have just had tests done, including an ECG. I am experiencing severe body pain, especially in my knees and pelvic area, so I also got X-rays taken. The reports are still awaited; once they come in, we will consult the doctor and decide the next course of action," she said.

Sia's brother also dismissed claims reportedly made by the accused to justify fleeing the scene, referring to the video evidence of the incident. "The accused has been arrested, and now that he has no other explanation left, he has started making up excuses—claiming he had an urgent need to use the restroom. The entire country has seen how violently he rammed into her and sped away without even stopping. He is using the excuse of an urgent need to use the restroom; it is unbelievable. Why is he even saying this when everyone knows the truth?" he questioned. (ANI)