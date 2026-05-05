Superstar Mohanlal congratulates TVK chief Vijay for winning 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Falling 10 seats short of the majority, the party is likely to seek support from smaller parties to form the government in a historic shift.

Superstar Mohanlal congratulated TVK chief Vijay for a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, winning 108 seats in a 234-member assembly, falling only 10 seats short of the majority mark. In a post on X, Mohanlal said, "Congratulations, dear Vijay, on this wonderful victory. The people have chosen you; their trust is a true honour. I am sure you will wear it with pride and purpose as you embark on this new journey of service. My best wishes to you and your team."

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TVK Seeks Alliance to Form Government

TVK needed to cross the majority mark of 118 to form the government. The party is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance.

Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties (4 seats) and VCK (2 seats) are among the parties that could extend support to TVK. AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, earlier said that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu".

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram congratulated Vijay and the party for their performance in the assembly elections, describing it as a "spectacular electoral debut". "I congratulate Mr Vijay and the TVK for a spectacular electoral debut. People have voted for change in Tamil Nadu, and the mandate is with them now to cobble up a working majority and to give a good government to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK's victory marks a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)