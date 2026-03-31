MP CM Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, praising religious tourism under PM Modi. He announced an MoU between Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath temples for better arrangements and is studying crowd management for Simhastha 2028.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and sought the blessings of Baba Vishwanath. CM Yadav performed the worship rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and wished for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of everyone. The Chief Minister also toured the grand and divine Kashi Vishwanath Corridor during his visit to the temple. Additionally, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar located on the premises of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on the occasion.

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CM Praises Religious Tourism Initiatives

"Today, I offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is an arrangement of religious tourism being conducted in all the states across the nation. There is a possibility of great transformation even through religious tourism. With the blessings of PM Modi, the economy of Ujjain transformed with the unveiling of Baba Mahakal's Mahalok. After the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor here, there has been a transformation here too," CM Yadav said.

MoU Planned for Temple Collaboration

He further highlighted that striking of friendly relations between states, the government of both the states would exchange an MoU for the sharing of information regarding facilities and arrangements at Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple. "Since the number of devotees and visitors is increasing and a new height of development is being achieved, work needs to be done in all areas striking friendly relations between the states. Therefore, we are going to sign an MoU between Mahakaleshwar Dham and Vishwanath Dham under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for the exchange of details regarding all facilities and arrangements, aiming to provide better experience to devotees," the CM said.

Learning from Kumbh for Simhastha 2028

The Chief Minister also stressed about understanding crowd management practices from the recent Kumbh fest which was held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district in view of upcoming Simhastha' which will be held in Ujjain in 2028. He added, "We are going to host Simhasth fest in Ujjain in 2028. Recently Kumbh fest was held in Prayagraj district and I watched a presentation about how to manage a crowd, maintaining the smooth conduct to offer prayers in such situations. I have come here to understand what else can be done in this changing time." (ANI)