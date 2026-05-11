The MP Cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, sanctioned over Rs 29,540 crore for welfare, roads, healthcare, and irrigation. Major approvals include funds for the 16th Finance Commission period and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat in Bhopal on Monday, granting permission to various key decisions in the interest of public welfare and infrastructure development in the state.

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During the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved several major financial proposals, development projects and welfare schemes worth more than Rs 29,540 crore, aimed at strengthening public services, roads, infrastructure, healthcare, irrigation and social security across the state.

Major Financial and Infrastructure Approvals

The Cabinet approved Rs 15,598.27 crore for the continuation, testing and administrative approval of publicly funded programmes, schemes and projects under the Finance Department for the period of the 16th Finance Commission from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

The Council of Ministers also granted Rs 6,900 crore for the construction, upgradation and strengthening of urban and city roads under the Public Works Department during the 16th Finance Commission period. The amount includes Rs 2,100 crore for new construction and road upgradation works and Rs 4,800 crore for road strengthening projects.

Boost for Social Welfare and Healthcare

In a major social welfare decision, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 6,115.99 crore for the continuation of the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for the next five years beginning April 1, 2026. Under the scheme, senior citizens aged 60 years and above living below the poverty line receive a monthly pension of Rs 600.

Additionally, the Cabinet further granted revised administrative approval of Rs 763.40 crore for the establishment of an MBBS, nursing and paramedical college in Budni in Sehore district, replacing the earlier approved amount of Rs 714.91 crore. The project includes a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats, a 500-bed affiliated hospital, a nursing college with 60 seats and a paramedical college with 60 seats.

Key Regional and Administrative Decisions

Along with this, the Council of Ministers approved Rs 163.95 crore for the Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir micro-irrigation project in Neemuch district, which is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 5,200 hectares of land across 22 villages in Neemuch tehsil.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in discretionary grant assistance provided by state ministers from the current limit of Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 per case. (ANI)