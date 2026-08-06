Congress MLA from Aland, B R Patil, expressed disappointment over not being inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet. He shared his 'pain and suffering' on Facebook and said CM Siddaramaiah had assured him a post, which did not materialize.

Karnataka Congress MLA upset over not getting Cabinet post, shares 'pain' on Facebook

Congress MLA from Karnataka's Aland constituency, B R Patil, on Thursday expressed disappointment over not being inducted into the state Cabinet, saying he had shared all his "pain and suffering" in a Facebook post and had nothing more to add. Speaking to ANI, Patil said he had highlighted an alleged case of vote theft before the state Congress leadership, which was later raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the national level.

'Vote theft case made a national issue'

"On my Facebook page, I have shared all the pain and suffering that I have been through. There is nothing more to say. There is only one sad thing," Patil said. Referring to the alleged vote theft case, he said, "A weapon like vote theft was caught. I took it to the state party. Then Rahul Gandhi made it a national issue. Before that, Congress people did not believe in vote theft. But in my vote theft case, everyone believed because I had proof."

Patil said that despite raising the issue and working consistently for farmers, labourers and women, he was not considered for a Cabinet berth. "I have always fought for the farmers, for the workers and for the women. Even after that, the high command did not consider me. There is no mention of that either," he said.

'CM gave me confidence three times'

The Congress MLA said becoming a minister was not a fundamental right and acknowledged that not every legislator could be accommodated in the Cabinet. "Becoming an MLA or a minister is not a fundamental right. It is not possible for everyone," he said.

Patil, however, claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured him on three occasions that he would be inducted into the Cabinet. "Siddaramaiah gave me confidence three times that I would become a minister. I wanted it to happen, but it did not," he said.

In his Facebook post, Patil also said he had resigned from the Planning Commission on moral grounds after the change in the Chief Minister and added that he did not expect the Congress leadership to approach him with any alternative offer. (ANI)