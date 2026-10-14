Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut countered Amit Shah's 2029 poll victory claim, asserting neither PM Modi nor Shah will hold their posts by then. He slammed Shah's 'infiltrator' remark and alleged new election rules protect BJP's corrupt practices.

'Modi, Shah won't be PM, HM till 2029'

Launching a blistering attack on the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that neither Narendra Modi will continue as Prime Minister nor will Amit Shah remain the Union Home Minister until 2029. Raut's remarks came in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure victory again in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"Amit Shah will not remain the Home Minister until 2029. I have said this repeatedly. Modi will not remain Prime Minister either; we are stating this as well. And because they know this from within, they are suffering from frustration, failure, and despair," Raut told reporters.

Raut questions Shah's 'infiltrator' definition

Reacting to Amit Shah's earlier statement that the opposition's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is an attempt to protect illegal infiltrators, Raut asked if genuine Indian citizens whose names were omitted were also being branded as infiltrators.

"Am I an infiltrator? Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, whose name was deleted—is he an infiltrator? The names of numerous soldiers, ex-servicemen, and officers were deleted—are they infiltrators? Amit Shah must answer this," Raut remarked.

Taking a direct dig at the Home Minister's rhetoric, Raut added, "Amit Shah’s definition of an 'infiltrator' is simply this: anyone who does not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party is an infiltrator!"

Allegations on Election Regulations

When asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha post-election regulations regarding CCTV cameras and the legal immunity extended to Election Commissioners, Raut alleged that these steps were designed to shield corrupt practices.

"This is not protection for the Election Commissioner; it is protection being granted to the mafias who assist in the Bharatiya Janata Party's election scams," he asserted.

Amit Shah's 2029 Victory Claim

Raut’s remarks came after Shah on Tuesday said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders should brace themselves for crushing defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a massive majority in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses. I also wish to tell Shri Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat, its fourth consecutive loss," he said. (ANI)