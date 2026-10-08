INDIA bloc leaders, led by KC Venugopal, protested at Raj Ghat, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Venugopal accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of 'finishing democracy' through the CEC over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "finishing" democracy through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as the INDIA bloc intensified its campaign demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

INDIA bloc protests at Raj Ghat

Speaking after INDIA bloc leaders reached Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Venugopal described the protest as "one of the most powerful agitations" and said the Opposition's decision to pray at the memorial carried a significant message. "This is the greatest message we are giving. Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom fight for India. Entire democracy is completely finished by Modi and Shah through Gyanesh Kumar. We have come here to pray to Mahatma. This is one of the most powerful agitations," Venugopal said.

The INDIA bloc's visit to Raj Ghat marked the third consecutive day of protests in the national capital against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders have been demanding his resignation, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and BJP have rejected the Opposition's allegations.

Venugopal said the Opposition would announce its next course of action after consultations among its leaders. "We will let you know the next course of action. Don't worry," he said.

Leaders invoke Mahatma Gandhi's struggle

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the Opposition wanted to convey that its protest was peaceful and invoked Mahatma Gandhi's struggle against British rule. "This is a message that we want to protest peacefully. Gandhi ji had agitated against the British and then the nation attained independence. Today, after independence and loss of so many lives, similar situations have formed within the country," Warring said.

"People know that they vote for someone and it goes to someone else. There is vote theft going on in this country. Democracy is being murdered," he alleged.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the Opposition was observing a 'satyagraha' and seeking restoration of names allegedly deleted from electoral rolls. "The message was that we are protesting peacefully. We are doing 'satyagraha'. We prayed to Gandhi ji for wisdom to prevail on this government, and that elections are not won through deceit, names which were illegally deleted should be added back and that common people have the right to vote," Shukla said.

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi said the leaders had paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and were "fighting to save democracy".

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'criminal conspiracy'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the country was united behind the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and urged the Prime Minister to "listen to the voice of the country".

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu alleged that citizens' right to vote was being "snatched away" and said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to protect the voting rights of citizens rather than those of his own party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said the INDIA bloc was heading to the Gandhi Memorial for a peaceful sit-in and would pray for the government to recognise that its actions were not in the national interest.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged a "criminal conspiracy" involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and said those responsible would be brought to justice. "About 300 MPs want to hold a peaceful protest. We are not being allowed to hold the protest for the past two days," Gandhi said, alleging that Opposition workers were beaten during the protests.

The INDIA bloc had earlier attempted to march towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday and staged a protest near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with several Opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police. (ANI)