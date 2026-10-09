Mobile internet is suspended for 24 hours in a 4km radius of Janpath-Kartavya Path in Delhi due to a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Arvind Kejriwal urged participation, alleging vote deletion under the BJP government.

Mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing in the national capital from 10 pm on Friday to 10 pm on Saturday, following authorisation from the Union Home Secretary, according to an official order.

The temporary suspension comes amid heightened security preparations ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with demonstrators seeking accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

In an order dated October 9, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell (Headquarters), Manishi Chandra, IPS, informed telecom service providers about the suspension. “The Union Home Secy., has considered our request for suspending internet services under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 read with Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act 2023 to suspend mobile internet services (all technologies) at and around a radius of 04 kms from Janpath-Kartavya Path Crossing from 2200 Hrs. of 09/10/2026 to 2200 Hrs. of 10/10/2026 and has conveyed the authorization vide order No. 22016/12/2019-CIS-IV dated 09.10.2026,” the order stated.

Kejriwal Calls for Protest, Alleges Vote Deletion

The letter further directed telecom operators to implement the suspension in accordance with the authorisation. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to participate in the proposed demonstrations, alleging that votes were being deleted on a large scale under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Kejriwal accused the Centre of undermining democracy, alleging that votes belonging to people who did not support the BJP were being deleted while fake votes were being added. These allegations were made by the AAP leader and were not independently established in his remarks. "I appeal to all the people across the entire country that the way the BJP government at the Centre is playing with our democracy, people's votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don't vote for the BJP have their votes deleted, while fake votes are added. This was happening openly under Gyanesh Kumar,” Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Police Deny Permission, Activists to Proceed

The remarks come after Delhi Police rejected an application seeking permission for the proposed demonstration on October 10 over demands for accountability from the CEC. Police cited the short notice given for the application, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration and prevailing law-and-order concerns.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated that the organisation would proceed with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 despite not receiving permission from Delhi Police.