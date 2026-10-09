Opposition INDIA bloc MPs marched to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Murmu, raising concerns over the Election Commission's functioning. Leaders alleged institutional bias and sought the President's intervention on electoral integrity.

Members of Parliament belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc on Friday began a march from the Parliament House towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The opposition leaders, carrying placards and raising slogans, sought an intervention from the President regarding electoral integrity and the conduct of the poll body.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the march, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha sharply criticised the poll watchdog, alleging institutional bias. "The demand is the same as that of the entire country: to dismantle the entire structure of dishonesty, and Gyanesh Kumar is standing like a shield," Jha said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "All patriots are engaged in strengthening the country's democracy, regardless of whether they are members of any political party or not... I salute all the patriots who have come to the streets..."

A delegation of senior leaders from various constituent parties of the INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet President Murmu to formally submit their representation outlining their grievances regarding the Commission.

Kharge Accuses Govt of Fear, Slams ECI Conduct

Earlier, ahead of the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of acting out of fear while referring to the closure of metro stations and cancellation of train services. Speaking to the reporters, he said that "They are afraid. A person who is afraid will die tomorrow, if not today".

Kharge said opposition leaders would apprise the President of their concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the conduct of the Election Commission. “The mistakes committed by Gyanesh Kumar have created a situation of fear in the country and put democracy in danger. That is why we are going to meet the President and apprise her of the things he has done,” Kharge said.

He claimed that other Election Commissioners had also flagged the alleged mistakes and written letters 10-15 times, but no corrective action had been taken. “Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over ‘vote chori’ and irregularities in EVMs. We have been raising these issues for a long time, not just today. We are doing this for the betterment of the nation,” he said.

Protest to Continue

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs gathered at the Central Hall of Parliament before beginning their march.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said the opposition would announce its future course of action after discussions, adding that the agitation would continue. “Whatever course of action we decide on, we will let you know. As we said yesterday, we will continue the agitation. We will continue with our decision until the day after tomorrow,” Venugopal said. (ANI)