Addressing a rally in Mathurapur, PM Modi claimed a "storm of change" is sweeping Bengal, led by women and youth. He accused the TMC of corruption and atrocities against women, expressing confidence that the BJP will win the assembly polls.

'Storm of Change' in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a storm of change is sweeping through Bengal and the way "women and youth of Bengal have opened a front against Trinamool Congress" in today's first phase of voting is being watched by the entire country.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi alleged that the ruling TMC has "usurped the rights of the women of Bengal". PM Modi also addressed a rally in Krishnanagar to boost the BJP's campaign. He said there was a voice of change from all sides.

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"Everyone is saying, 'Paltano Dorkar' (change is necessary)... A storm of change is sweeping through Bengal... Exactly ten days later, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said.

"I tell the people of Bengal, especially my first-time voters, that this is the time to overthrow Bengal's ruthless government. It's the right time. The presence of mothers and sisters here in such large numbers to bless us all is sure to rob the TMC of its sleep," he added.

TMC Accused of Failing Women

He said Trinamool Congress voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women's reservation and make it effective from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"TMC voted against it. The TMC usurped the rights of the women of Bengal. Bengal is the land where Durga is worshipped, and the insults to women's honour that TMC has inflicted here, the atrocities that have been committed against them--your one vote will hold them accountable. Now, we will not tolerate injustice anymore. Enough is enough; they've been oppressing for these 15 years. This won't continue now," he said. Opposition parties have said that they fully support women's reservation but opposed the manner in which the government sought to link the women's quota bill with delimitation.

Modi Compares BJP and TMC Governance

PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of making "fake promises" and urged people to vote for a double-engine government.

"No more tyranny will be tolerated. They have been committing wrongdoing for the last 15 years, but not anymore. Bengal endured the misgovernance of the Left for three decades, and then gave the TMC three chances. Now compare 11 years of BJP governance at the Centre with 15 years of TMC rule in West Bengal. We delivered schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan accounts, Lakhpati Didi, Ayushman cards, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The list is long, and even if we keep counting for a day, many will still be left. But the TMC has only given fake promises," he said. " 'PM CM eksathe, unnoyon hobe dine raate'. (If the PM and CM are together, development will take place day and night)," he added.

Accountability for 'Loot' After Polls

He expressed full confidence of BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly polls. He said there will be accountability for all wrongdoings after the results of the assembly polls are declared on May 4.

PM Modi said the large turnout in Bengal is an indication that "fear is losing and the victory of trust is certain".

"Exactly 10 days from now, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said. He urged people, including first-time voters, "to uproot and throw away Bengal's 'nirmam' government".

"I can see a wave of change being led by women, because women are among the biggest victims of this insensitive government. Incidents like RG Kar and Sandeshkhali show that rapists and goons are protected by the TMC. The way our mothers and daughters have been troubled is something women will never forget," he said.

PM Modi said the BJP's resolve is to transform the Bhanga Mela of Mathurapur into a matter of pride for the Swachh Bharat Mission. "We will provide digital skills to the artisans of this fair, equip them with safety gear, and convert the fairground into an organized market hub. The ruthless government of Bengal is only concerned with its own interests; it has no concern for your joys and sorrows," he said.

"The heritage of Bengal and the strength of Bengal are known to the entire world. But TMC has cast a spell on this strength and settled down. Here, no work gets done without corruption. TMC demands a cut in every job! TMC's syndicate people are seated everywhere. The 15-year rule of this syndicate has reached its expiry date, and that date is 4 May. After 4 May, every act of loot will be held accountable," he added.

BJP's Vision for Fishermen

PM Modi said that as soon as a BJP government is formed in Bengal, focus will be placed on the problems of fishermen. "Our effort will be to ensure that the fishermen here are not limited to just local markets, that their fish reaches larger markets, even goes outside the country. Under a BJP government, the seas will be secure and also become a source of prosperity for Bengal. It is the BJP government that created the Ministry of Fisheries at the Centre. We are promoting the blue economy and have linked Kisan Credit Cards with fishermen. In the manifesto, BJP has also announced the development of Bengal as a fish export hub. This will increase the income of every family here. Youth will get new opportunities," he said.

High Voter Turnout in First Phase

West Bengal recorded over 77 per cent voting till 3.30 pm today in the first phase of polling on 152 seats. The remaining seats will go the polls on April 29 and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)