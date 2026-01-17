The Centre has approved a new train for Kerala's Thrissur-Guruvayur route, benefiting commuters and devotees. BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar thanked PM Modi and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, hailing it as a display of 'politics of performance'.

New Train Service for Thrissur-Guruvayur Route

The Central government has sanctioned a new train service for the Thrissur-Guruvayur route, which is set to benefit thousands of commuters and devotees travelling to the Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning this new train service on the Thrissur-Guruvayur route. Thousands of daily commuters and devotees travelling to Guruvayur Temple will benefit from this new service," the BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X on Saturday.

Praising the 'politics of performance' of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP leader said that it is the BJP-led alliance which can deliver development for Malayalees.

"Once again, the Modi government has delivered a practical solution that directly improves everyday life in Kerala. This is what politics of performance looks like. Only the BJP/NDA can deliver development for all Malayalees," he said.

Major Rail Initiatives in Eastern India

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways.

The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is part of a series of major rail and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity between eastern India and the Northeast.

Apart from the new Vande Bharat service, several development works are currently underway at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, one of the most important railway hubs in West Bengal, to upgrade it into a world-class facility.

The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

Calling it a "gift" to West Bengal given by PM Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the projects will enable more IT hubs to emerge in the state.

"PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it. Amrit Bharat Express trains are going to run. Along with it, 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal. Under this, the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is in the process of turning into a world-class station, with the addition of two new platforms," according to minister Vaishnaw.

PM To Visit Assam

The Prime Minister is set to visit Assam afterwards. In Assam, he will participate in the historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community called the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026". (ANI)