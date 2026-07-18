TMC MP Sagarika Ghose slammed the action against activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging the Modi government is 'rattled' by his planned Parliament march. She called it an 'assault on democracy' and an attempt to suppress dissent before the Monsoon Session.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Saturday criticised the action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the move was taken because the government was "rattled" by his planned march to Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Ghose said Wangchuk's movement was peaceful and claimed that the government's action was an "assault on democracy".

"This action has been taken because the Modi government is rattled; it is in a state of panic. They are panicked because Sonam Wangchuk had announced a march to Parliament on the 20th. I was also going to join that march and participate alongside him, representing the All India Trinamool Congress. It is a peaceful movement," she said.

She further alleged that with the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to begin soon, the government was attempting to suppress dissent. "It is dictatorship and is unacceptable, unfortunate, and constitutes an assault on democracy and the rights of the people," Ghose said. The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period.

'Will raise issues that matter to people'

On the TMC rebel faction, Ghose said she did not want to comment further but asserted that her party would continue to raise issues concerning the public. "Our fight will continue; we are fighting for democracy. We will raise issues that matter to people, such as the NEET examination and the Ram Mandir issue, in Parliament," she said.

'Modi govt cannot evade accountability'

Ghose alleged that the government could not evade accountability and said that a country could not be governed through force alone. She added, "The Modi government cannot evade accountability; it cannot run away from it. They are trying to flee because they do not know how to govern; they only know how to rule with a heavy hand. A country cannot be run by force alone."

"They must listen to the voice of the people, and we will raise all these genuine public issues in Parliament," she added. (ANI)