Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Later, he reaffirmed the state's commitment to holding elections for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and all other local bodies by December, following a Supreme Court ruling.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, at his Sadashivanagar residence today and held discussions. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara was also present during the meeting. Details regarding the specific agenda for the meeting are currently under wraps.

State Commits to December Local Body Elections

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaffirmed the state government's commitment to conducting the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections in December this year.

Chief Minister said the state government is committed to holding the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections in December, following the Supreme Court's decision to extend the timeline due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also said the government aims to complete elections to all local bodies, including Zilla Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, Gram Panchayats, and municipal corporations, by the end of this year.

Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Karnataka CM said, "AICC office is our temple. We have grown with this. It is my duty to come and meet the General Secretary in the temple itself... Today there was a big decision in the Supreme Court on the local body elections of Bangalore GBA... We at no point of time will postpone it."

"We will complete not only this election, all the Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and Gram Panchayat and all the municipal corporations; I will see that by this December, all the elections will be completed. My duty is to see that all the young new people are given an opportunity," he further said.

His remark comes after the Supreme Court allowed more time to conduct elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which comprises five municipal corporations, in view of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court directed that the civic body elections be held in December. Earlier, it had extended the deadline for the elections from June 30 to August 31. (ANI)