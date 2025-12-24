Congress's Jairam Ramesh slams the Modi govt's 'fatally flawed' Aravalli redefinition, alleging it will open the ecologically sensitive range to mining and real estate. He called the Centre's justification a 'game of figures' and plans a SC challenge.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the Aravalli Hills, accusing the Centre of "misleading the public" and pushing through a "fatally flawed" redefinition of the ecologically sensitive range.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was being "economical with the truth" on the Aravalli Hills issue. He claimed that the redefinition being adopted by the government had been "clearly and compellingly opposed" by key statutory and judicial bodies, including the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court, and the apex court's own amicus curiae. "Why is the Modi Govt pushing through a fatally flawed redefinition of the Aravallis?" Ramesh asked in his tweet.

Fears of Increased Mining and Pollution

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress MP had alleged that the government was attempting to "sell the Aravalli Hills instead of saving them". He argued that changes in the definition of the Aravalli region would open the door for increased mining and real estate activity, further aggravating pollution levels, particularly in and around the National Capital Region.

Government Responds to Allegations

His remarks came in response to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's clarification that only 0.19 per cent, or about 277 square kilometres, of the total 1.44 lakh square kilometres of the Aravalli range would be permitted for mining activities.

Ramesh Questions Figures, Plans SC Challenge

Questioning the government's figures, Ramesh said the assessment lacked transparency. "On what basis have they decided the 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli Hills? That 0.19 per cent means 68,000 acres of land. This is a game of figures. The environment should not be changed into a game of figures," he said.

Ramesh also announced that he would approach the Supreme Court in January, challenging the government's move and seeking judicial intervention to protect the fragile ecosystem spread across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. The Union Environment Ministry, meanwhile, issued a detailed clarification stating that no new mining leases would be allowed until a comprehensive study is conducted, in accordance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

Ecological Importance of Aravalli Range

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned that degradation of the Aravalli range, an ancient mountain system that acts as a natural barrier against desertification, could have serious consequences. The hills are the source of major rivers such as the Chambal and the Sabarmati and play a crucial role in supporting agriculture, livelihoods and regional rainfall patterns. (ANI)