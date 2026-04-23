Union Minister Srinivasa Varma says the Modi govt is committed to women's reservation, blaming Congress for obstructing the bill in 2023. He vows to reintroduce it. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai echoes this, criticising the opposition.

BJP Vows to Re-introduce Bill, Slams Congress

Union Minister of State (MoS) Srinivasa Varma on Thursday said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to ensuring representation for women in legislative bodies. He stated that political reservation for women was made an important election promise. However, he said that, in the past, meaningless excuses were used to prevent women from entering legislatures.

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He recalled that the NDA government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament in 2023 with good intentions. But, he claimed that the Congress and its allied parties obstructed the bill and did not allow it to be passed. He said that women across the country were hopeful that their future would change if the bill was approved, but the opposition blocked it and even celebrated its defeat.

The Centre recently introduced the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 and to operationalise the women's reservation law. Srinivasa Varma asserted that the government will bring the bill again and ensure the implementation of women's reservations. He criticised the Congress and its allies, saying they have done an injustice and insulted women. He also accused them of spreading misinformation that southern states would face injustice and of trying to keep women away from politics.

Bommai Blames Congress, DMK for 'Injustice'

Echoing similar thoughts, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai attacked the Congress and DMK over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the opposition is responsible for delaying its implementation and causing "injustice" to women and southern states. "All women are agitating throughout the state, including Karnataka. And now they are realising that they should have passed it. Congress, along with DMK are doing injustice to women. And not only to the woman, but also to the southern states," Bommai said, speaking to ANI.

Fears of Delimitation Impact on Southern States

He further warned that delimitation based on the 2026 census could impact southern states adversely. "The seats in southern Karnataka would have increased by at least 50%. Now, if they go by the 26 census, there will be a loss to all southern states. And that's why we are agitating against it. And our party will agitate against all these policies," he added.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to increase Lok Sabha seats and provide 33 per cent reservation for women, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the Bill did not pass, after which the government decided not to proceed with the linked Delimitation Bill.