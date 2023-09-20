Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi government's Women's Reservation Bill is like a post-dated cheque: Supriya Sule

    While speaking on behalf of the NCP, Sule expressed her party's support for the Women's Reservation Bill. She also raised the issue of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and requested a debate on this matter, along with addressing concerns related to inflation and other pressing issues.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule took the floor in the Lok Sabha to address the Women's Reservation Bill. She began her speech by suggesting that a discussion on the bill could be scheduled for December, highlighting its connection to the census and delimitation processes.

    During her address, Sule quoted Mahatma Gandhi and metaphorically referred to the bill as a "post-dated cheque drawn from a crashing bank."

    While speaking on behalf of the NCP, Sule expressed her party's support for the bill. She also raised the issue of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and requested a debate on this matter, along with addressing concerns related to inflation and other pressing issues.

    Sule invoked a previous interjection by Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to the importance of having a brother who looks out for their sister. Interestingly, her cousin Ajit Pawar, a prominent politician, is now on the opposing side of the political spectrum after aligning with the Eknath Shinde government.

    Sule went on to acknowledge the significance of the Lok Sabha, emphasizing that many women members are the sole children in their households. She also noted that the Chair of the House has a daughter. In closing, she questioned why the House couldn't focus on discussing drought-related issues instead.

