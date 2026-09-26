Congress leader KC Venugopal called PM Modi an 'illegitimate Prime Minister' who 'stole votes' in 2014. He accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy and labelled the Chief Election Commissioner the 'number one criminal of this country'.

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal on Saturday alleged irregularities in the electoral process and launched an attack on the Election Commission and the BJP-led government, claiming that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 by "stealing votes".

"People must be upset. This government is illegitimate. Modi is an illegitimate Prime Minister. He became Prime Minister by stealing votes in 2014," Venugopal said while speaking to reporters in Kozhikode.

Venugopal also accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy and questioned its handling of opposition allegations related to election rigging. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, Venugopal alleged that the Election Commission was attempting to influence institutions and questioned the silence over the opposition's allegations of "vote rigging".

"What I am asking you, my friends in the media, is why has the biggest earthquake happened in India? Why don't you feel this as an earthquake? Isn't this the issue that should be discussed 24 hours a day? If there is no democracy in this country, then what's the point?" he said.

Venugopal Attacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Venugopal made strong allegations against him and said, "This Chief Election Commissioner is the number one criminal of this country. We are ashamed."

Future Protests Planned

On Congress' future programmes, Venugopal said a massive protest would be held across districts on Monday, while the Congress Working Committee would meet on Monday and Tuesday to decide future programmes. He added that the INDIA bloc meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

On Keralam Government's ED Probe

On the Keralam government's investigation into the ED case, the Congress leader said the matter should proceed according to legal procedures. "The Supreme Court has asked why a case hasn't been registered. They have asked what an investigation is without registering a case. Why hasn't an FIR been filed?" he said.

Venugopal added that he believed the Keralam government was moving forward through legal procedures and that decisions would be taken after due process.

Calls for CEC's Resignation, Arrest

Venugopal echoed the call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation as the party led a protest in Keralam amid a row over the reported objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Speaking to reporters in Nilambur, Venugopal accused Gyanesh Kumar of a “criminal conspiracy,” calling for his arrest.

The Congress leader alleged that the CEC Gyanesh Kumar was acting unilaterally in the Commission, while all three Election Commissioners hold equal power. The opposition parties’ protests across states come amid a political row over the SIR exercise following The Indian Express’ report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures related to electoral rolls and database access. (ANI)