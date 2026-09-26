Rahul Gandhi has accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of 'match-fixing elections'. The allegation stems from a report where a former Kerala official claimed Kumar approached him in 2016 to contest for the BJP, offering him a ministerial position.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses CEC of 'Match-Fixing Elections'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "match-fixing elections". Gandhi cited a Malyalam News Channel report which said that the CEC had approached former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest for the BJP. "First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections," Gandhi said on X.

The remark came after the Congress's Kerala unit posted the Asianet report on X saying, "Big revelation on Gyanesh Kumar. Former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson says Gyanesh Kumar approached him and asked him to contest on a BJP ticket, even offering a ministerial position. Who was Gyanesh Kumar to make such an offer? On whose authority was he speaking? And why was the Election Commissioner allegedly involved in political recruitment for BJP back in 2016?" First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections. https://t.co/hvdhEfoVgg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2026

Former Kerala Chief Secretary's Revelation

As per the Asianet News report, Thomson claimed that he was approached by Kumar in 2016 who suggested he contest on a BJP ticket. Jiji Thomson told the News Channel that the purported conversation with the CEC took place on a flight to Delhi in 2016, around the time of his retirement.

"He (Kumar) asked me what my plans were after retirement. So, I said, no, I don't have any particular plans. I am thinking of introducing a program to improve the children's future, and so on. That is what I said. So, he said, the best thing is for you to contest the election in 2019, contest as a BJP candidate. Then become an MP, then become a Minister," Thomson told the News Channel. He said he turned down the offer, "I said no, I don't have any interest in the election."

Thomson noted Gyanesh Kumar was still in government service at the time, adding, "There is a limit to political interference in the service," he said.

ECI Clarifies Stance Amid Other Controversies

Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on the CEC comes amid mounting opposition criticism of the Election Commission after a report in The Indian Express, said that decisions regarding the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. The report stated that Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and orders issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified it's position on Saturday and said all decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission". The EC further stated that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body.

In its press note issued after the meeting, the ECI stated that the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The poll body also added that the order for the SIR issued on June 24, 2025, covering all States and UTs, beginning with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States and UTs, was approved unanimously by the Commission.

"In the recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on 24.6.2025 for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The same has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 27.5.2026. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on 27.10.2025, and those for 19 States/ UTs was issued on 14.05.2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The final figure of the number of electors will be known only after final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III."

The Commission also clarified that the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was not connected with any policy matter of the ECI or its IT division but was related to the work of an officer on deputation to the poll body. "The letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to working of an officer on deputation to the ECI. The work redistribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners, and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn," the ECI said. (ANI)