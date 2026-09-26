CJI Surya Kant, at an event in Patna, said child substance abuse is a protection concern, not just public health. He warned it disrupts education, harms health, and exposes kids to exploitation, violence, and trafficking.

Substance abuse a 'child protection concern': CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday emphasised the need to protect children from substance abuse, saying that the issue should not only be viewed as a public health concern but also as a child protection concern.

CJI Surya Kant made the remarks while addressing the ‘Childhood Beyond Drugs’ programme in Patna, which was also attended by Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.). “Today, we are called to renew our duty toward the younger citizens of our Republic and the custodians of our future. When a child encounters intoxicating substances, education gets interrupted. Family relationships may become strained, physical and mental health is bound to suffer, and the child would become more exposed to exploitation, violence, trafficking, or other forms of abuse,” CJI Surya Kant said.

He further said, “Substance abuse among children must therefore be understood not only as a public health concern but also as a child protection concern.”

“The question before us is consequently larger than how we respond to substance use. It is how we ensure that a child who encounters it does not lose the opportunity to grow, learn, recover and belong,” the CJI added.

CJI holds interaction with law students

Earlier in the day, he held an open house interaction with law students at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna, marking the first such direct engagement by a sitting CJI with students of a law university, according to a press release issued by CNLU.

The event was held at CNLU’s Ashoka Auditorium and was attended by Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU Chancellor Justice V Kameswar Rao. The interaction was jointly organised by the students of the Academic and Debating Committee and the Legal Aid Cell.

During the session, Justice Surya Kant responded to questions from students on issues related to legal education, student rights, judicial reforms and challenges faced by young lawyers. (ANI)