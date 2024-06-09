Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers likely to take oath in swearing-in ceremony; Report

    Narendra Modi's third NDA government will be sworn in today (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm, with around 30 ministers expected to take oath. Key BJP ministers will follow Modi in taking their oaths.

    New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony for the third NDA government will take place today (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm. Approximately 30 ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside Narendra Modi during the 45-minute ceremony. Following Modi, key BJP ministers overseeing crucial portfolios such as Home, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs will take their oaths. 

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    The event will also be attended by the Presidents of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan.
    According to sources, the JDU, with its 12 newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, is expected to secure two Cabinet positions along with one Minister of State (MoS) role. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will likely receive four portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

    Nitish Kumar’s close confidants, Sanjay Jha and Sunil Kumar, newly elected MPs, are also among the probable candidates for Cabinet positions from the JDU quota. In addition to the JDU, three TDP leaders likely to be included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government are Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi, and Daggumalla Prasad.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government for a third consecutive term. A party or coalition needs at least 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, to form a government. The NDA has surpassed this requirement, winning over 290 seats.

    The BJP and the Prime Minister had initially planned to reduce the number of ministers in the new government. However, sources indicate that in the third iteration of the PM Modi-led cabinet, very few members will hold more than one portfolio.
     

