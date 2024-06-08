Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

PM Modi had already tendered his resignation, and in accordance with protocol, the President has summoned the largest pre-election party formation, the NDA. The NDA has demonstrated its majority in the House, paving the way for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MPs.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government for the third consecutive term. To form a government, a party or coalition must win at least 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The NDA has surpassed this threshold, winning over 290 seats.

The 17th Lok Sabha, led by the BJP and PM Modi, reached its end on June 16, 2024, with the Lok Sabha being dissolved following the final Cabinet meeting of Modi 2.0 on June 5.

UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt sends strong message (WATCH)

PM Modi had already tendered his resignation, and in accordance with protocol, the President has summoned the largest pre-election party formation, the NDA. The NDA has demonstrated its majority in the House, paving the way for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MPs.

Narendra Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9. This achievement comes despite the BJP facing significant setbacks in three states in the Hindi heartland during a fiercely contested election that was seen as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

The swearing-in ceremony has extended invitations to several South Asian dignitaries. Confirmed attendees include Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Invitations have also been sent to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

These dignitaries will be accommodated in four prominent hotels in the national capital: Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Leela Palace, and ITC Maurya. The high-profile ceremony is expected to be a significant event, marking the beginning of Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

Latest Videos