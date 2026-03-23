Security deployed at Kuki-Zo Council Chairman's home in Churachandpur after a mob tried to storm it. The incident followed the first meeting between Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the council since the 2023 ethnic violence.

Security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on Monday after attempts were made by groups of people to storm his residence here. The move came after a mob consisting mainly of local youths allegedly attempted to storm his residence. However, the crowd was dispersed with the help of security forces.

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Manipur Govt, Kuki-Zo Council Hold First Talks Since 2023

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a meeting with leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, marking the first engagement between the state government between the state government and the council since the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023. The meeting, held in Assam, continued for about one hour and 45 minutes, the Manipur government said in an official statement.

The government described the interaction as an initial engagement after nearly three years of conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The discussion focused on issues raised by the Kuki-Zo Council, which were presented before the Chief Minister during the session.

Key Issues Raised by the Council

The Kuki-Zo Council delegation raised concerns related to tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities and called for steps to address the situation. It also placed emphasis on ensuring justice for those affected by the conflict, stating that accountability is required for any peace process. The delegation further highlighted the need to maintain the buffer zone until a political settlement is reached.

The council also referred to the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks and called for steps to complete the process. It said that progress in these discussions is necessary to move towards stability in the region.

Chief Minister's Response and Meeting Outcome

The Chief Minister responded by outlining measures taken by the government to restore order. He also acknowledged the council's decision to attend the meeting and engage in dialogue.

The government stated that the meeting was held as part of efforts to address the situation in the state. The meeting concluded without any decisions or agreements, according to the official statement.

Background of the Conflict

Violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following protests linked to demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups led to loss of lives, displacement, and property damage. Security forces were deployed, and restrictions were imposed in several districts. (ANI)