MMRDA defended the Mira Road flyover's design, clarifying the 4-to-2 lane transition is not a flaw. It's a deliberate choice based on road width and planned future extension to Bhayander West, aimed at easing traffic in the region.

MMRDA Clarifies Flyover Design, Cites Future Planning

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday provided clarification on the recent controversy surrounding an allegedly faulty design for a flyover in Mira Road. It stated that the transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints and future network planning.

According to their statement, the flyover does not "suddenly narrow." As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayander East and future connecting two lanes for Bhayander West. Since the Bhayander East arm comes first along the alignment, the 4-lane configuration presently transitions into 2 lanes. The remaining two outer lanes are planned as part of the future extension towards Bhayander West across the Western Railway line.

Junction-Specific Design Breakdown

Up to Golden Nest Circle, where five major roads merge, and traffic volume is high, a 2+2 lane flyover integrated with the Metro, along with slip roads on both sides, has been provided to disperse traffic effectively.

Beyond the junction, towards Bhayander East, the available right-of-way reduces as per DP. Accordingly, a 1+1 lane flyover with dedicated up and down ramps has been constructed along the median to provide uninterrupted movement towards Railway Phatak Road, the statement said. This design enables smooth crossing of one of the busiest junctions in the Mira-Bhayander region while accommodating on-ground constraints.

Provisions for Future Expansion

Provision has been kept for future widening, wherein the outer side of the flyover on both carriageways will be extended by an additional 1+1 lane to ensure improved east-west traffic continuity. The proposal is currently at the planning stage and will be taken up in coordination with MBMC after obtaining approvals from the competent authorities.

Current Design Focus and Safety Protocols

At present, the flyover has been designed primarily for traffic dispersal and congestion reduction in the Mira-Bhayander area. Necessary safety measures have been incorporated, including rumble strips, delineators, adequate signage, retro-reflective tags, directional boards, and anti-crash barriers, as per the statement.

Traffic police guidance is being actively sought for any additional vehicular safety measures prior to opening the flyover for public use. (ANI)