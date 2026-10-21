Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor stated the Bihar MLC elections won't alter the NDA government or Tejashwi Yadav's LoP status. He stressed it is an opportunity for voters to "rein in the existing system" through their ballots.

Jan Suraaj Party founder and MLA Prashant Kishor said on Wednesday that the upcoming Bihar MLC elections will not change the state government or opposition leadership, emphasising that in these elections people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes.

Addressing reporters in Muzaffarpur, Kishor emphasised that the exercise will not alter the leadership status quo in the state, noting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government remains firmly in place and Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition.

"This is not an election to form a government. The government is the NDA's and will remain so. This is not an election to remove anyone from the government. Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and will remain so, but this is an election where people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes," Prashant Kishor told reporters.

Biennial MLC Elections Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced biennial elections to the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The elections will be held for seats in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies following the completion of the terms of the sitting members.

According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies in the respective constituencies.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.

Bihar Constituencies and Poll Schedule

The four Graduates' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Kosi, and four Teachers' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Saran. The tenures of the sitting members of eight constituencies will expire on November 16.

According to the Election Commission, the formal notification for the elections was issued on September 29, 2026. The last date for filing nominations was October 6, followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 7. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until October 9.

Polling for the respective Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in all four states will be held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, and the entire election process will be completed by October 31.