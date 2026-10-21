Indian Railways announced punctuality has consistently been over 77% for the last three years, an improvement from previous years. It dismissed COVID-era data as misleading. New rail lines and services were also inaugurated in Chhattisgarh.

Railways Highlights Punctuality Improvements

Despite heavy demand, Indian Railways continues to take its passengers safely, comfortably and with consistent and increased punctuality. This is being done through improved monitoring, timetable rationalisation, better maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. The railways said that it has improved from 69.2% in 2018-19 to 77.43 in 2025-26 & 77.11% in 2026-27 (till now) if punctuality data are taken into consideration. It said that consistent performance on more than 77 per cent punctuality in the last three years, including the current year, is an improved performance from the year 2023-24, when it was 73.62 per cent.

According to Indian Railways, the punctuality figures currently circulating on social media are being used out of context and are therefore misleading. It said that one can not compare two years when trains in India were not running in full capacity; hence, the higher punctuality of Indian trains during the COVID period is definitely not an apt reference for comparison. Once normal operations resumed, punctuality returned closer to the long-term average and has been steadily improving again, the release said.

Railways again reiterated that the unusually high figures of 2020-21 and 2021-22 were recorded when very few trains were running due to the pandemic.

New Rail Lines, Services Launched in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in expanding rail connectivity and enhancing passenger amenities in Chhattisgarh. In the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, and the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Tadoki–Raoghat and Abhanpur–Kurud broad-gauge rail lines were inaugurated. On this occasion, new passenger train services—Raoghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud—were flagged off. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for an Electric Locomotive Maintenance Facility in Raipur. The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the event via video conferencing. The arrival of a train in Raoghat for the first time since independence marks a historic achievement in connecting the remote regions of southern Chhattisgarh to the national rail network. These projects and new passenger services will strengthen regional connectivity and provide citizens with improved travel facilities. (ANI)