Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh called on PM Modi for firm leadership following the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. He asserted that India has a duty to protect Hindus there, citing the case of Chanchal Bhowmik, who was burned to death.

MLA Raja Singh Urges PM Modi's Intervention

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonstrate firm leadership in response to the killings of members of the minority community in Bangladesh. Emphasising that Hindus living in Bangladesh should be considered part of India, Raja Singh said the Prime Minister has a responsibility to protect them.

He claimed that Bangladesh was once part of India and asserted that India's role was instrumental in its separation from Pakistan. "Chanchal Chandra was burned alive today in Dhaka... I would like to request Prime Minister Modi to show his strong resolve. Bangladesh was once a part of India, and every Hindu living there is an Indian. It is the Prime Minister's duty to save the life of every Hindu... Had we not been there, Bangladesh would not have been separated from Pakistan... It is now necessary to put Bangladesh in its place," T Raja Singh told ANI.

Hindu Youth Burned to Death

A 25-year-old Hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, was tragically burned to death in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on Friday night. He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play.

Police Investigation Underway

The Narsingdi police superintendent (SP), Abdullah Al Faruque, informed ANI over the phone that while the fire started inside the shop, CCTV footage has revealed a person of interest moving around the area. "We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed that there is a scene showing a person moving around. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by some external factor or by an electrical fault", SP said.

The police superintendent also mentioned that the fire started inside the shop, and that the fire service broke the shutter to rescue him, although his body was charred to death. "We are still investigating everything, and so far, no one has been arrested", he added.

Authorities are currently determining if the blaze was an electrical accident or an "external factor." No arrests have been made as of Sunday.

Rising Tensions Ahead of Elections

Bangladesh continues to grapple with a volatile security landscape as it approaches the national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. Amidst a ban on the Awami League and rising communal tensions, the safety of religious minorities has become a focal point of international concern. (ANI)