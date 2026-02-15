Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated a new flyover at Chennai's busy Madhya Kailash junction to ease traffic. He later expressed confidence in the DMK's victory in upcoming elections, citing welfare schemes like women's financial assistance.

CM Stalin Inaugurates New Flyover in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed flyover at the Madhya Kailash junction in Adyar, Chennai. The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 60.68 crore, has been constructed by the Highways and Minor Ports Department.

It connects Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) with Sardar Patel Road at the busy Madhya Kailash junction, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve vehicular movement in the area. The project is expected to significantly benefit commuters travelling between the IT corridor along Rajiv Gandhi Salai and key parts of the city via Sardar Patel Road in Chennai. After inaugurating the highway, Tamil Nadu CM in a post on X, said, "The Central Kailash Flyover has been opened to meet the needs of the people of South Chennai! Opening ceremonies every day, foundation stones for new projects every day. This is the Dravidian Model in action!"

Stalin Confident of DMK Victory Ahead of Elections

Earlier, Stalin expressed satisfaction over the positive impact of the state government's policies and asserted confidence in a victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Interaction with Welfare Scheme Beneficiary

This came as the Chief Minister, while travelling by road to the Circuit House in the Samanagar area of Tirupattur town on Saturday, made an unscheduled stop at the residence of a local, Megala, the wife of Muniyappan. He enquired whether the Tamil Nadu government's women's financial assistance of Rs 5,000 had been credited to her bank account. She happily confirmed that the amount had been received. Expressing pride in the state government's efforts, Stalin shared a video of the interaction on his official X handle. "Our government's schemes that have reached every home! This is the pride of the #DravidianModel! #Let'sWinTogether!" he captioned the post.

Rallying Party Workers

MK Stalin also addressed a gathering at the party's booth agents' conference in Tirupathur. He urged DMK workers to work diligently for the upcoming elections. He asked them to inform the people of the government's schemes and policies and "ensure at least 50 votes each" to secure victory in 200 constituencies.

"Since 2019, the DMK has been securing victory after victory. I urge party workers to work with determination to ensure success in the upcoming elections as well. If each functionary ensures at least 50 votes, the party can secure victory in 200 constituencies. Go door-to-door to convey the government's achievements, and discuss them even at tea shops," the CM said.

The CM further reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing to deliver significant welfare schemes for the people. "Rs 5,000 has been provided as a women's rights assistance scheme to 1.35 crore women beneficiaries, and the DMK government will continue to deliver necessary welfare measures to the people...," he added. (ANI)