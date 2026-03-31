Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections from Thiruvarur, M Karunanidhi's hometown. He expressed confidence in his alliance's victory and appealed for votes for key alliance candidates.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin kick-started his campaign for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections from Thiruvarur, the hometown of late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Addressing a public gathering, Stalin said the DMK had already unveiled its "superstar manifesto" at Anna Arivalayam and expressed confidence in the alliance's victory. "I am a son of the soil, of Kalaignar. I am asking you all, is victory confirmed? Is the victory you are going to ensure for these four confirmed?" he said.

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Calling Thiruvarur "DMK's oor" (land), Stalin highlighted its significance as the land that shaped Karunanidhi and the ideological roots of the party. He said the campaign marked the beginning of a decisive electoral journey aimed at returning the DMK-led alliance to power.

Stalin Rallies Support for Alliance Candidates

The Chief Minister appealed to voters to support key alliance candidates. He urged support for DMK's Poondi Kalaivanan in Thiruvarur, recalling his close connection with the people and earlier electoral success. Stalin also canvassed for TRB Rajaa in Mannargudi, praising his contribution to Tamil Nadu's industrial growth, and for CPI candidate K Marimuthu in Thiruthuraipoondi, describing him as a committed socialist leader.

He further called on party cadres to work for the victory of alliance candidate Mohammad Mubarak in Nannilam, stressing the importance of unity among alliance partners.

"All these four, please vote for them as your representatives, as your voice in the Assembly," Stalin said.

Assurance of Victory to Allies

Reaffirming his confidence, Stalin said he had assured alliance partners of victory before launching the campaign. "Like your assurance, I invited our alliance partners to Arivalayam and assured them victory. Only then I set off to Thiruvarur," he added.

Election Details and Other Campaign Activities

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday held an election campaign in the Dharmapuri area ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026, to elect all 234 members, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)