AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami blasted CM MK Stalin as a 'puppet CM' during a rally in Thoothukudi. He accused the DMK of failing to control prices, misusing temple funds, and overseeing corruption, calling his party's rule a 'golden era'.

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, on Monday, criticised the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling him a "puppet CM". Addressing a public meeting in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, EPS said, "MK Stalin is an incompetent Chief Minister. When journalists ask questions to the Chief Minister, RS Bharathi says he will not answer. What does the Chief Minister even know?" NDA candidates from all the 6 assembly seats of Thoothukudi district were present during this election rally.

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Promises for Thoothukudi's Workforce

Mentioning the Kovilpatti agricultural significance, EPS said that "peanut candy has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag". There are agricultural activities and matchstick industries in this region."

He said, "There is a large population of palm workers and salt-pan workers also. Relief assistance for salt pan workers during the rainy season will be increased. Steps will be taken to improve the palm industry. If a palm worker dies in an accident, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given."

AIADMK 'Golden Era' vs DMK Governance

While talking about the AIADMK tenure, EPS said, "Higher education enrollment was 52% during our government, whereas under the DMK regime, it has decreased to 40%. The AIADMK rule was a golden era. Even during the COVID period, prices did not rise. We provided free ration items to the public for one year. Despite having no tax revenue, we spent 46,000 crore. We gave an 'all pass' to students."

"The DMK has not taken steps to control price rises. The prices of construction materials have increased under the DMK regime, making it difficult to build houses. Electricity charges and drinking water charges have increased. The DMK is the only government that has imposed a fee for garbage collection. When the AIADMK comes to power, employment opportunities will be created for youth." He added.

Serious Allegations Against DMK Regime

Mismanagement of Temple Funds and Safety

Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that "money from the Palani Murugan Temple is being taken and spent on 11 other projects. The High Court has issued a stay order on this. Temple funds should be used only for the development of temples.

At the Samayapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli, after renovation work was completed and inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the structure was damaged, leading to loss of life."

Lapses in Women's Safety

Raising the women's safety issue, EPS said that, "There is no safety for women and elderly people. Near Vilathikulam, a schoolgirl from Vedanatham went missing. Even after a complaint was filed, no action was taken, and the parents later found the girl's body. Once the AIADMK comes to power, a full investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against the officials."

Corruption in Healthcare and Liquor Sales

EPS also alleges that, "In DMK-run hospitals, kidneys are being removed. Action will be taken against those involved in kidney theft. People usually steal money and jewellery, but under this regime, kidneys are being stolen."

Alleging the corruption in liquor shops, EPS added, "Who is responsible for TASMAC corruption? Our party members should not go to TASMAC shops; there is no original liquor." (ANI)