Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited the DMK headquarters to inspect the election war room for the 2026 Assembly polls. The room is set up for coordination and to address party functionaries' queries via a dedicated phone number.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday visited the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, to inspect the election war room set up for the 2026 Assembly polls.

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Stalin Inspects 2026 Election War Room

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Stalin checked the functioning of the control room and enquired about the calls received there. The war room has been set up to manage election-related coordination and to address queries and issues raised by party functionaries on the ground.

A dedicated control room has been established at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai to handle election coordination work. Party members have been given a phone number, 08069446900, to raise election-related questions, complaints, and feedback. Officials said the system is aimed at improving communication within the party network and ensuring faster response to ground-level concerns during the election period.

'Your Vote Will Determine Tamil Nadu's Future': Stalin

Meanwhile, Stalin also used the voting day to appeal to citizens to take part in the democratic process. In a post on social media platform X, he said voting is essential and linked it to the future of the state. "Do not fail to cast your vote for the development of Tamil Nadu! I have cast my vote in the 2026 Assembly elections. Let all the great voters of Tamil Nadu, without fail, fulfil their democratic duty," he said.

He further said voting goes beyond a routine democratic act and carries wider political meaning. "Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. May your vote be in a way that protects the lofty ideals of the Constitution--Democracy, Secularism, State Rights, Equality, Social Justice!" he added.

The Electoral Battleground

Kolathur Constituency Contest

Stalin is contesting in a political environment that has seen the rise of new and traditional challengers. He is facing competition from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK and NTK candidates in his constituency, which has turned into a closely watched contest. In the previous 2021 Assembly election, Stalin won Kolathur with 1,05,522 votes, which was 61.4 per cent of the total votes. He defeated AIADMK candidate Aadi Rajaram by a margin of 70,384 votes. The total voter turnout in that constituency was 64.63 per cent out of 2,68,296 registered voters.

State-Wide Alliances and New Challengers

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are being held in a single phase across 234 constituencies. Voting is also taking place in West Bengal in multiple phases, with the second phase scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The main contest in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK, which has BJP and PMK as allies. While the DMK is focusing on its welfare programmes and governance record, the AIADMK-led NDA is seeking a political comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also entering electoral politics through his party TVK, which is expected to add a new dimension to the contest and may split vote shares in several constituencies. (ANI)