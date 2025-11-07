BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty predicts a majority win for the party in Bihar, calling it the only one capable of providing good governance. He dismissed voter fraud allegations as rumours spread by opponents who are "against Hindus".

Mithun Chakraborty on Bihar Polls

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on Friday said that the BJP is the only party that can "provide governance" and therefore should also "come to power" in the Bihar assembly polls.

"The way the voting happened, the BJP will win with a majority. The BJP should also come to power in Bihar because it's the only party that can provide good governance...,' the BJP leader told ANI.

'They Are Against Hindus': Mithun on Voter Fraud Allegations

To allegations of "voter fraud", he said, "We're not against anyone in this state. They want to do something by spreading rumours and scaring people. We've already said that wherever Hindus come from, we will properly grant them citizenship and the right to vote, and Indian Muslims can also exercise their right to vote. So where's the problem?... If they are launching missions for non-Indians, that's another matter... They've already started a movement... Is there any reason? They are joining the movement for those who are not citizens of India... They could not do it for Hindus. They are against Hindus, against Sanatani..."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud' in Haryana

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana.

Bihar Assembly Polls: Second Phase on Nov 11

On Novermber 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.(ANI)