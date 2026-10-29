Manoj Jarange Patil calls for a thorough probe into the 500 crore audio clip controversy, urging Maharashtra's leadership to avoid protecting those involved in the scandal while questioning the authenticity of the alleged financial claims.

Jarange Patil Demands Investigation Into Audio Clip Scandal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil urged Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis to thoroughly probe the 500 crore rupees audio clip controversy, asserting that they should stop trying to protect their own people at the Maratha community's expense. He emphasised that the community elected them to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Patil warned that if Shinde and Fadnavis continue to dismiss the allegations, people will naturally conclude that Devendra Fadnavis orchestrated the issue himself. "We expect the truth to come out, and we have made it clear that everything we said is the truth. If Eknath Shinde had no hand in this, he should not shield those responsible. While political alliances and power dynamics come and go, personal reputation and credibility are paramount and must be protected. On the other hand, if the BJP is behind this, they won't escape scrutiny either.... Both Shinde and Fadnavis must thoroughly investigate this to the very end. If they fail to do so and continue to dismiss it as falsehoods, people will naturally conclude that Devendra Fadnavis orchestrated it himself," said Patil.

Patil Disputes Authenticity of Recording

Disputing the audio clip claims against him, Manoj Jarange Patil questioned the language used in the recording. "As for the absurd claims being made about me, as if I have any technical expertise in international economics, dealing with America and China's financial crises, or managing port developments, it's ridiculous. How am I supposed to understand or use such sophisticated language? They are trying to put complex political jargon into my mouth that I would never use. Yesterday, even a BJP spokesperson was trying to push this narrative. You can discuss whatever you want among yourselves, but stop trying to protect your own people at our expense. The Maratha community gave you power through their votes....I am hopeful that a 100% thorough investigation will be conducted. If they fail to do so, remember that the confrontation on the 29th will be directly with us..." added Patil.

Patil's remarks came amid an ongoing controversy over an audio recording alleging that Manoj Jarange Patil received 500 crore rupees from BJP leader Shrikant Shinde, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to undermine the Maratha reservation agitation ahead of the 2024 assembly polls. Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis constituted a three-member SIT to probe claims concerning a financial offer made to a Maratha quota campaigner. (ANI)