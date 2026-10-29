Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched four infrastructure projects and the Samagra Seva digital app in Tinsukia to boost civic services, announcing Rs 200 crore for road and drainage improvements and a new state-of-the-art auditorium.

New Infrastructure Projects in Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for four major infrastructure projects to be executed by Tinsukia Municipal Board with funds amounting to Rs 8 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. He also launched an integrated digital application named ‘Samagra Seva’, developed at an expenditure of Rs 1.50 crore, for public use.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Manab Kalyan Puja Bhawan in Tinsukia on the occasion, he said that the State Government has undertaken several schemes for the overall development and infrastructure improvement of Tinsukia, one of Assam’s major commercial centres and a historic town. He said that a scheme amounting to Rs 4.54 crore has already been undertaken for the development and beautification of Shaheed Piyoli Phukan Playground. Another scheme, involving an expenditure of Rs. 2.33 crore, has also been initiated for the rejuvenation of Bar Godha Pond. Tinsukia Municipal Board has also undertaken two important schemes for the beautification of Mahatma Gandhi Park and Bishnu Rabha Park, he added.

Digital Transformation via Samagra Seva

The Chief Minister said that an integrated digital application called ‘Samagra Seva’ had been launched at an expenditure of approximately Rs 1.50 crore to modernise the administrative system in Tinsukia and make it more accessible to the public. The application will connect the sanitation system and all civic services of Tinsukia Municipal areas directly to citizens’ smartphones. As a result, residents will no longer need to visit the municipal office as frequently to access essential civic services.

He said that citizens would be able to track waste collection vehicles in real time, pay property taxes, apply for trade licences, seek construction permits and access other municipal services directly from their homes by contacting Tinsukia Municipal Board through the application. This would substantially reduce public inconvenience and enable residents to benefit from improved service delivery, the Chief Minister said.

Future Development Initiatives

Sarma moreover said that the people of Tinsukia have made immense contributions to Assam’s economic life over several decades. However, a perception has emerged that Tinsukia had fallen somewhat behind other towns in the state in certain areas. "In view of this, the State Government has taken several decisions during its previous term to accelerate the development of Tinsukia and therefore undertook various works to improve its roads and infrastructure," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the most pressing requirement for Tinsukia at present is the improvement of its roads and drainage systems. Accordingly, he announced an allocation of Rs 200 crore from the State Government for the construction and improvement of roads and drainage infrastructure in Tinsukia town. He also formally announced the construction of an integrated District Commissioner’s Office to bring all district-level government offices together at a single location.

The Chief Minister observed that Tinsukia needed a modern cultural facility to host meetings, conferences and other public gatherings. He, therefore, announced a grant of Rs 50 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium in Tinsukia, with seating capacity for 1,000 people. In addition, he formally announced that steps would be taken to establish a bus terminal, construct a multi-level car parking facility, upgrade Kachujan Stadium, modernise the district library and introduce streetlights throughout Tinsukia town. He asserted that the State Government would not limit its efforts to these initiatives alone and would continue working towards further development.

The Chief Minister said that over the past 10 years, the State Government has brought a new message of peace and harmony to the lives of the people of Assam. The state’s industrial environment has improved remarkably, he said. The Chief Minister said that following the construction of a medical college in Tinsukia district, efforts would subsequently be undertaken to establish a university and an engineering college in the town. Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victories in the Assembly constituencies of Tinsukia district in the last election, he said that the State Government would strive to reciprocate the affection and blessings of the people through a renewed phase of development.