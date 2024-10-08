Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers

A total of 7,500 girls, 100 from each district, will take on administrative roles for a day, helping them gain exposure to the workings of public administration while boosting their confidence and leadership skills. A detailed plan for this initiative has been prepared.

In a major step toward empowering young girls, the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has launched an initiative under the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign. The initiative aims to provide girl students from Parishadiya schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) with an opportunity to experience governance by appointing them as one-day officers.

Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge), Sandeep Singh, stated, "This scheme aims to promote the social, economic, and political empowerment of girls. It will not only boost their confidence but also inspire them to become exemplary citizens, ready to serve society and the nation in the future. The selected girls will hold positions such as DM, CDO, BSA, Block Development Officer, Tehsildar, and DIoS for a day."

He further noted that Kasganj's topper, Bhoomika, and Sambhal's Shalu have already served as District Magistrates under this program, successfully fulfilling their duties. This initiative represents a major step by the government in empowering girls to become self-reliant and encouraging their contributions to society.

Sandeep Singh further emphasized, "In the selection process, preference will be given to girls who demonstrate proficiency and strong leadership qualities. The program will provide equal opportunities to girls from all castes, classes, and categories. This initiative is a significant step by the government towards empowering daughters to become self-reliant while giving them practical exposure to administrative work. Through Mission Shakti, it presents a golden opportunity for girls who wish to recognize their leadership abilities and aspire to bring change in society."

The selected girls will serve as government officials for a day, where they will not only listen to public grievances but also engage in addressing and resolving them. This hands-on experience will enhance their decision-making skills and strengthen their capacity, preparing them for a successful future.

Following the Chief Minister's orders, Shalu, a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Bahjoi, Sambhal district, and Kumari Bhoomika, the topper from Kasganj district, were symbolically appointed as District Magistrates for a day.

During her tenure, Shalu successfully conducted a meeting of Mission Shakti, introduced herself to the officials, and gave directives on the framework of Mission Shakti's operations.

Similarly, Bhoomika, as a one-day DM, participated in the ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ held at Kasganj tehsil under Mission Shakti Phase-5, which focuses on the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls. She also listened to public grievances and issued instructions for their resolution.

Similarly, Manorama Patel, a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Chitrakoot, was appointed as District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) for a day. During this period, Manorama efficiently handled the responsibilities of the officials and reviewed various cases.

In addition, girls from KGBV have also been allowed to serve as Chief Development Officer (CDO), District Backward Welfare Officer, and Block Development Officer for a day.

Notably, a student named Paro from Chitrakoot district was appointed as one-day Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). During this Paro, like these girls, also performed tasks like departmental hearings and gave instructions for their solution.

