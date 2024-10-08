Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Omar Abdullah be J&K's next CM? Farooq Abdullah reveals

    Farooq Abdullah declared Omar Abdullah as the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, citing the NC and Congress's likely victory in the 2024 elections as a rejection of the 2019 Article 370 abrogation. This statement follows Omar Abdullah's significant win in the Budgam assembly seat.

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Farooq Abdullah said his son Omar will be the next chief minister of the union territory as the National Conference (NC) and Congress combination edged closer to securing a resounding majority in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir election.

    Addressing the media in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said, “People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don’t accept the decision that was taken on August 5, 2019 (Article 370 abrogation) Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister.”

    Omar Abdullah contested on two seats - Budgam and Ganderbal. While Omar has won the Budgam seat by a margin of 18,485 votes, he is leading in Ganderbal by a margin of 9,766 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

    After the early trends showed the National Conference-Congress alliance in the lead, Omar Abdullah mocked the exit polls, which had predicted a hung assembly in the Union Territory.

    "If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them, you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years anr

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years

    Recent Stories

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances RBA

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon