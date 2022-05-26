'Misogynistic and vile': Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook', faces backlash

Politics in Maharashtra hit a new low with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil landing in controversy over his misogynistic remarks against Nationalist Congress Party Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, asking her to 'go home and cook' rather than being in politics.

The remarks triggered a backlash, with many women activists and political leaders expressing their views on the remarks and slamming the BJP for its hypocrisy when it comes to respecting women.

Congress National Spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed, "Patil's comments are vile and misogynistic. Such comments have no place in politics or society. Women are 50 per cent of India's population, and BJP has time and again disrespected the women of this country. Will PM Modi take action against Patil!"

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Misogynistic, distasteful and shameful thought process of BJP in full display yet again. Supriya Sule has been a strong woman's voice in the state and Parliament and has won accolades too. Shame he (Patil) reduces opposing her to this. Chandrakantji owes an apology to the women of this country."

Patil's remarks came during a protest organised by the BJP in Mumbai seeking Wednesday reservation for the Other Backward Classes in elections.

"Why are you (Sule) even in politics? Just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. How is it that despite being a Lok Sabha member you do not know how to secure an appointment with the chief minister," he asked.

The remarks came after Sule, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, told media persons that she had reached out to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to understand he managed to get a favourable nod from the Supreme Court to allow reservation for the OBCs in local body elections in his state. She claimed that Chouhan refused to divulge the details.

Reacting to Patil's remarks, NCP's state women's wing president Vidya Chavan mocked the state BJP chief for bad-mouthing Sule, who has twice been honoured with the Sansad Ratna award for good performance.

"He should help his wife at home by learning how to make 'chapatis'," Chavan said.

Sule's husband Sadanand Sule took to social media to slam Patil, stating that the latter's remarks substantiated his views that the BJP is misogynistic and demeans women whenever they can.

Calling the remarks an insult to all women, Sadanand said he is proud of his wife who is not just a homemaker and mother but also a successful and hardworking politician, and a talented woman.