RJD's Misa Bharti expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's victory in Bihar, citing public support for Tejashwi Yadav. In response, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicted a massive loss for the alliance and the RJD's disintegration.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti on Sunday said that the Mahagathbandhan has the "full blessings" and support of the people of Bihar and expressed confidence in Tejashwi Yadav's ability to meet public expectations if voted to power.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Bharti said, "The final phase of the election campaign will conclude today. The ruling party has no issues. The Opposition, on the other hand, is going out to the public with the issues of Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is receiving the full blessings and support of the people."

She added, "The Mahagathbandhan is receiving the full blessings and support of the people. The youth are looking at Tejashwi with hope that he will fulfil promises, just as he has done in the past. I expect from Tejashwi that he will live up to the expectations of the people and fulfil the promises he is making to the people of Bihar today, when he gets a chance."

NDA Predicts RJD's Disintegration

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Mahagathbandhan would face a massive defeat in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls, and after this loss, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would disintegrate.

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There is a one-sided atmosphere; the memories of Jungle Raj are still fresh in people's minds. Good governance, development and people's welfare will become the reason for NDA's victory. Their (Tejashwi Yadav's) family itself has fallen apart, and now the Mahagathbandhan will have to face a massive defeat, and after this crushing loss, the RJD will disintegrate."

"Rahul Gandhi intervened and talked about vote theft, which made the public think that if wrong names are removed, what's the problem in that? The popularity of BJP, NDA, and the Prime Minister, combined with Nitish Kumar's work, has created a massive wave here. Mothers, sisters, daughters--all are standing with full strength alongside the NDA. RJD had ignored the dignity of women. Steps of women's empowerment have ensured their support for the NDA. NDA will have a massive victory," he further said.

Election Schedule

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.