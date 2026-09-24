A minor was stabbed by other juveniles in Delhi's Trilok Puri due to old enmity. In a separate case, police arrested an adult and two minors for murdering a 17-year-old in Anand Parbat after a collision led to a fatal altercation.

A minor was stabbed in Delhi's Trilok Puri area under the jurisdiction of Mayur Vihar Police Station, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The injured minor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The accused, who are also minors, have been apprehended, police said. According to police, the stabbing was due to an old enmity. Further details are awaited.

Anand Parbat Murder Case Solved in 7 Hours

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Delhi Police on Wednesday solved a murder case in the Anand Parbat area within seven hours of receiving the information.

The officials have arrested a key accused and apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 17-year-old minor to death. The weapon (knife) used in the crime has also been recovered by the officials. The main accused in the case has been identified as Tushar, a resident of Anand Parbat. He was taken into custody alongside two juveniles, aged 17 and 15.

Investigation Reveals Details of Fatal Altercation

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8:30 pm on Monday regarding the stabbing of a person in the Anand Parbat area. The Police reached the site located at Than Singh Road, where a 17-year-old boy was found injured. The victim was rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the inquiry, police learnt that he had allegedly been stabbed by three persons. An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Anand Parbat, and an investigation was initiated.

The Delhi Police said that a dedicated team conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and gathered local intelligence to identify the three accused individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

According to police, preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused individuals were walking through a lane when they accidentally collided with the victim, who was coming from the opposite direction. An altercation followed, which allegedly escalated, during which the three accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the spot. (ANI)