Nine people were killed after a passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed officials to assist the victims. Survivors recounted harrowing moments of chaos and panic.

CM Yogi Adityanath offers condolences, directs assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognisance of the road accident in Greater Noida and expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the incident. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials to communicate with the families of the deceased and provide them all possible assistance.

9 Dead in Yamuna Expressway Bus Fire

Nine people, including one woman and eight men, died after a passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway late Wednesday night, Jewar Police said. A massive fire broke out aboard a crowded passenger bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday, triggering panic as passengers scrambled to escape the smoke-filled vehicle, eyewitnesses and officials said. The bus was travelling from Delhi when it suddenly caught fire on the expressway under the Jewar police station area of Greater Noida.

'People Were Suffocating': Survivors Recount Horror

Survivors recounted harrowing moments of chaos, suffocating smoke, and a stampede-like situation inside the packed bus, with most passengers asleep when the fire broke out. "After I fell asleep, someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape from; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out in a state of panic. The bus was packed with passengers," a passenger said.

Another survivor described how thick, toxic smoke blinded commuters within seconds, leaving little time to evacuate. "I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that," the survivor said.

Fearing that several co-passengers remained trapped inside, the passenger added, "It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult... It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving... Many people lost their lives... There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn't make it out, as I myself got out quite late."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)