    Ministry of Home Affairs takes swift action, labels JKNF as 'unlawful' for five years

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 8:55 PM IST

    The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, faced a significant blow on Tuesday (March 12) as Centre enforced a ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the JKNF, known for its association with the hardline Hurriyat Conference, was officially labeled an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.

    Citing reasons for the ban, the government highlighted the JKNF's involvement in activities deemed detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the nation.

    Accusations included support for terrorist activities, dissemination of anti-India propaganda, and fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. The organization was also accused of providing logistical assistance to terrorists within the Union territory.

    Furthermore, the government pointed out the JKNF's role in orchestrating violent protests across Kashmir, including facilitating stone-pelting incidents targeting security forces.

