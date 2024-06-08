Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Militants set fire to police outpost, several houses in Manipur's Jiribam; heightens ethnic tensions (WATCH)

    In response to the situation, Manipur Police deployed a commando contingent to Jiribam from Imphal on Saturday morning to aid in security operations against the militants.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Suspected militants set fire to a police outpost and numerous houses in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, as per officials. The militants targeted the Jiri police outpost in the Chotobekra area along the Barak river around 12:30 am. Taking advantage of the cover of darkness, gunmen believed to be hill-based militants launched multiple attacks in Lamtai khunou and Modhupur, nearly 220 km from the state capital Imphal.

    According to a district official in Jiribam, numerous houses have been burned, particularly in the outskirts of the district. However, the exact count remains unconfirmed.

    In response to the situation, Manipur Police deployed a commando contingent to Jiribam from Imphal on Saturday morning to aid in security operations against the militants.

    Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the newly elected Congress MP representing the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, has called upon the state government to ensure the safety and protection of lives and properties in Jiribam district.

    "I have talked with district officials of Jiribam. They said some reinforcements have reached. While those in the town are being provided security, those in peripheral areas are not being provided security," Akoijam told reporters in Imphal.

    Officials stated that approximately 239 individuals, predominantly women and children, have been evacuated from their villages in Jiribam district. They are currently seeking refuge at the sports complex in Jiri town, following violence that erupted subsequent to the alleged killing of a man by militants.

    On June 6, an indefinite curfew was imposed by the Jiribam district administration after the reported killing of a 59-year-old man from one community by militants belonging to another community. This incident reignited ethnic tensions in the district, which had previously been unaffected by such violence.

    Jiribam boasts a diverse ethnic makeup, including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris. Until now, it had largely remained insulated from the ethnic conflicts that have plagued Manipur since May of the previous year. These conflicts, primarily between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis, have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives and displaced thousands of individuals.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Video Icon