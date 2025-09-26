Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience of flying MiG-21 and expressed MiG-21 has been the greatest part of his life and a greatest teacher. He flew MiG-21 from 2007 to 2017.

On Friday, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally retires Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, the legendary warhorse, Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is there to witness the final flight in Chandigarh. MiG-21 - that most redoubtable of fighter jets, the hero of four armed conflicts with Pakistan - will make its last flight, tipping its wings in a sombre yet joyful salute to the generations of pilots it trained and with whom it flew into deadly dogfights.

Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience of flying MiG-21 and expressed that the iconic IAF fighter jet has been the greatest part of his life and a greatest teacher.

“It has been the greatest part of my life. I believe the cockpit of MiG-21 has been my greatest teacher in a sense that it has taught me a lot. I am very excited to be here to see the last flight of MiG-21 and meeting everybody who was the part of my journey,” Shubhanshu Shukla said, expressing that he feels nostalgic to witness last flight of MiG-21.

Shukla added that he flew MiG-21 actively from 2007 to 2017 and it was a wonderful experience.

Shukla served as pilot for the historic Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station, leaving an indelible mark on India’s remarkable advancements in human space exploration.

India Bids Adieu To MiG-21, A Beloved Warhorse

After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire today. The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, raised in Chandigarh, was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter.

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master.

In the 1971 war, MiG-21s struck the Governor's residence in Dhaka, leading to Pakistan's surrender. The aircraft has shot down multiple generations of enemy fighters, from F-104s in 1971 to the F-16 in 2019, making it one of the most battle-tested jets in IAF history.

Known as the "backbone of the IAF," the MiG-21 was also fielded in the Kargil war.

Earlier on Wednesday, a full-dress rehearsal was held at the Chandigarh Air Base ahead of the retirement ceremony.

The MiG-21 aircraft flew over Chandigarh Air Base, executing amazing aerobatic feats. The aircraft demonstrated their agility while flying in Badal and Panther formations before intercepting a Jaguar in midair. A demonstration of the Air Warriors Drill, aerial performance by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and para-landings by the Akash Ganga team were also featured at the event. A ceremonial water-cannon salute marked the end of the full dress rehearsal.