Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted empowerment and self-reliance as key for strengthening young girls at the Swayansiddha workshop. He lauded the event for fostering confidence, life skills, and promoting a culture of dignity and equality.

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday said empowerment and self-reliance are key to strengthening young girls and building a confident new generation. While attending the Swayansiddha workshop organised at the Sampoorna Centre in the national capital, Gupta said, "Empowerment and self-reliance are essential pillars for strengthening young girls and building a confident new generation. When our daughters progress, the entire community advances with them."

'Naari Shakti se Naya Bharat': A National Vision

Gupta highlighted the national vision of Women-led Development under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India, saying, "Empower a woman, empower a family. Empower a family, empower a village. Empower a village, empower a nation. Naari Shakti se Naya Bharat." Gupta emphasised that empowering young women is key to building a Viksit Bharat and fostering a self-reliant society, shaping confident individuals who contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Swayansiddha Workshop Empowers Young Women

The workshop, part of Sampoorna's ongoing initiatives, focused on building self-confidence, awareness, and essential life skills among adolescent girls and young women. Over 150 participants were trained in personal safety, informed decision-making, emotional resilience, and practical approaches to everyday challenges, fostering greater independence and self-assurance.

Hands-On Training in Craftsmanship

The practical training was conducted by Shalini Beriwal, Founder of Training Map India and Head of the National Wedding Initiative at FICCI FLO. She guided participants in flower making and bag crafting, which were enthusiastically learnt and applied by all attendees.

Showcasing Eco-Friendly Creativity

The speaker appreciated the workshop's display of eco-friendly products created from old and unused clothes, including the Ram Saubhagya Bag, Sita Bag, Lakshman Bag, Bandhan Bar, Thalposh, and other items crafted by Sampoorna beneficiaries. These initiatives promoted environmental protection while encouraging creativity and self-reliance among women and children.

Dignitaries Stress on Belief and Consistent Effort

Vijender Gupta's wife, Shobha Vijender, highlighted Sampoorna's commitment to empowering women through skill-based workshops and its mission to make adolescent girls self-reliant. The Chief Guest, Ekta Gupta, South Asia Universe, stressed the importance of belief and consistent effort in achieving goals. She praised Sampoorna's welfare initiatives and its remarkable contribution to society.

Empowerment as a Nation-Building Endeavour

Gupta commended the Centre's grassroots efforts, observing that such programmes nurture leadership potential, create pathways for growth, and strengthen a culture of dignity, equality, and empowerment for every girl.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to expand initiatives empowering young girls and women. Sampoorna President Asha Jain expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, trainers, beneficiaries, and the Sampoorna team. Other dignitaries present included Smita Kaushik, Chitra Agrawal, Sonia Bansal, Nirmala Chahal, and Pankaj Gupta.

The speaker reiterated that women's empowerment is both a social responsibility and a nation-building endeavour that shapes a more resilient, progressive, and inclusive India. (ANI)