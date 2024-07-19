Microsoft Windows global outage: Airlines, Stock exchanges, media firms & more hit by blue screen message

A major outage hit several IT systems across the world, including India and other countries like Australia, Germany and other countries on Friday, affecting many critical services. Take a look at several services that took a hit due to Microsoft Windows' global outage:

Thousands of Windows users across the globe are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which is causing the system to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft stated in a statement that a recent CrowdStrike upgrade is the source of the mistake. Blue Screen errors, often referred to as black screen faults or STOP code issues, can happen when Windows abruptly shuts down or restarts due to a serious problem. A notice along the lines of "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer" could appear.

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions. More details can be found within the admin center under MO821132 and http://status.cloud.microsoft," tweets Microsoft as users face issue impacting their ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

A look at several services that took a hit due to Microsoft Windows' global outage:

Mumbai Airport on Friday experienced a major technical glitch with check-in systems for IndiGo Airlines, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet failing to function. The outage has caused disruptions affecting flights across the country.

SpiceJet in an post on X wrote: “We’re currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

Here's what Akasa Air said in a statement:

What did IndiGo say?

Frontier Airlines, Allegiant and SunCountry reported outages that affected operations. Frontier said that it was in the process of resuming normal operations and that the ground stop had been lifted. Owing to the outage, Frontier cancelled 147 flights and delayed 212 others, as per to data tracker FlightAware while 45% of Allegiant aircrafts were delayed, and Sun Country delayed 23% flights.

American Airlines also grounded all its flights due to a communication problem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Major banks, media and airlines affected by major IT outage

Emergency 911 services were disrupted in many parts of the United States, and non-emergency call centres were also not working due to the outage.

Services at London Stock Exchange disrupted

Britain's Sky News, one of the country's major television news channels, said they were unable to broadcast.

Berlin airport has halted all flights until 10 am (0800 GMT) due to a technical fault. The airport operator said in a post on social media that check-ins were delayed due to the error.

Microsoft said its outage started at about 6 pm ET with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region. Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides services for building, deploying, and managing applications and services.

