K Sreemannarayana has been appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a three-year term to handle all legal matters related to the agency's cases in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed K Sreemannarayana as a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to represent the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in courts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the notification on Monday regarding the appointment under the powers conferred by the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, and read with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The appointment of Sreemannarayana as SPP will be valid for a period of three years, and he will be responsible for conducting trials and handling all legal matters related to NIA cases before designated NIA special courts as well as the respective High Courts in the two states.

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Appointment's Purpose and Significance

The notification, issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) Division of the MHA, underscores the Centre's continued focus on strengthening the prosecution framework in cases investigated by the NIA-- India's premier counter-terror agency, which is tasked with probing offences related to terrorism, insurgency, and other national security concerns, often involving complex inter-state and international dimensions.

Special Public Prosecutors play a critical role in ensuring effective prosecution in such sensitive cases. They are entrusted with presenting evidence, examining witnesses, and assisting the courts in delivering timely justice. Given the nature of NIA investigations, which often involve stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the role of an experienced prosecutor becomes particularly significant.

Bolstering Prosecution Amidst NIA's Expansion

The appointment comes at a time when the NIA continues to expand its operational footprint, with several ongoing investigations across the country. In recent years, the agency has handled a wide array of cases, including terror financing, radicalisation networks, and cross-border conspiracies. Strengthening the legal arm through designated prosecutors is seen as a key step in ensuring higher conviction rates and expeditious trial processes.

Officials said that Sreemannarayana's appointment is expected to bolster the prosecution of NIA cases in the southern region, ensuring better coordination between investigative agencies and the judiciary. (ANI)