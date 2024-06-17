MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday took a decisive step by assigning the investigation of the Reasi terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday handed over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The attack, which occurred on June 9th evening, claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 33 others injured, marking a tragic episode during the return from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village.

"Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency. The terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims occurred on June 9 evening. The bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured," said officials as quoted by ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, six life-saving surgeries were recently performed on the most critically injured patients of the terror attack at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. Fifteen critically injured patients were admitted following the recent incident. Out of these, ten have been discharged, while the remaining five are still under observation and showing positive responses to treatment, the hospital reported.

Dr. Mathavan, the hospital director, activated Code Orange—a protocol for external disasters—following the terror attack. Immediately mobilizing a dedicated emergency team led by Dr. Sonia Dogra in emergency medicine, Dr. Suhail Khuroo in GI surgery, and Dr. Vikas Padha in orthopaedics, the hospital swiftly responded.

Dr. Mathavan highlighted that the team performed six critical life-saving surgeries, including complex abdominal surgeries for Luxmi Devi (35) and a lifesaving splenectomy for Rikshona (29), ensuring their stabilization and recovery.

“The entire team worked tirelessly using our advanced facilities and expertise to deliver the best possible care. We activated Code Orange and roughly 150 staff responded swiftly. Both medical staff and patients displayed inspiring resilience,” he said.

Usha Pandey (43), who sustained shrapnel injuries in the attack, said, "I was terrified, but the doctors and nurses treated me with kindness and care. They not only healed my wounds but also gave me the strength to believe I could recover. I owe them my life."

Bunty Gupta, aged 30, who suffered a gunshot wound, expressed profound gratitude, stating, "When I arrived, I was critical. The staff treated me like family. Their dedication and compassion have been extraordinary, and I am forever grateful."

Highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, emphasized, "Every second counts."

"Having a well-equipped facility allowed us to provide immediate and compassionate care. Seeing our patients recover is the greatest reward. The Shrine Board will unconditionally bear the entire treatment cost," he said.

Latest Videos